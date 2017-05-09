Potentially fatal tick virus concerns Vermont health officials

With this year expected to be a banner year for ticks in Vermont, there's growing concern among health officials about a new, potentially fatal virus they can spread to humans.

With spring in bloom, ticks are in search of their first blood meal.

"It is my third tick bite in two years, though, so apparently ticks really like my blood," said Carl Werth, a member of the Channel 3 sales team and an avid hiker.

Werth picked up a tick on his stomach during a hike in Waterbury over the weekend despite wearing long pants, a jacket and a hat.

"Didn't see it yesterday, but this morning when I woke up clearly I saw a tick on me. It was a little red around it, but not the bull's-eye that I've been told to look out of Lyme disease," said Werth.

Werth's doctor recommended a quick course of antibiotics to fend off illness.

The state estimates about 60 percent of ticks carry diseases, most commonly Lyme disease, which is easily treatable if caught early. But there's a new disease on the rise that medications can't fix. It's a virus called Powasson and it could kill you. Last year, out of 244 ticks, three tested positive for it.

"It is a rare but serious disease and death is definitely a potential outcome," said Bradley Tompkins, Vermont Department of Health.

About 10 percent of people die from it. There's only been one documented case of the virus in Vermont, which happened in 1999. The man survived, but with severe memory lapses. More recently, an infant in Connecticut contracted the illness last fall.

"Since Powasson can be transmitted so quickly, the child did contract it within a brief period of time and was hospitalized for quite a while afterward," said Tompkins.

And if Powasson isn't enough to get Werth worried, there are other tick-induced diseases with scary names like Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis and a relative newcomer, Borrelia Miyamotoi. It's all enough to make you want to skip that calming walk in the woods.

"What do they say? Once bitten, twice shy. I think I'll stay out of the woods as much as I can this summer, which is a shame because I love the woods," said Werth.

So what is the state doing about it? This year is the first they're sending out tests to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if they suspect Powasson is involved in an illness.

They are also tracking tick activity through real time data from hospitals around the state.