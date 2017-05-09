Suspect in burglary of elderly woman facing more charges

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man in prison while awaiting a trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother is facing new charges from prison.
State police say Keith Baird was issued a citation last week on charges he violated a court order not to contact potential witnesses in his upcoming trial on kidnapping and burglary charges that led to the death of Pat O'Hagan. Baird has pleaded not guilty. Murder charges against him were dismissed.
Two other men also were charged in the crime.
Police say Baird wrote three letters to a potential witness between August and April. Baird is already serving a minimum 12½-year sentence for repeatedly calling his ex-girlfriend from prison.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer from the latest charge.
