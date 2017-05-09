Horror film puts the Northeast Kingdom in the spotlight

Lyndonville is a quiet community where the locals go about their daily routines. But for the past several weeks, life has been interrupted a bit.
"Right now I am just focused on the film," Christopher Wells said. "I want to make the best horror film ever."
Wells owns Kaleidoscope Pictures, a Brooklyn-based production company. He wrote and is directing a psychological thriller called "The Luring."
"I love watching horror films because I can see it from the safety of in the theater," Wells said.
The story behind the horror movie focuses on a house in Lyndonville. The views-- like an unexpected thrill-- will take your breath away. Other scenes take place at various locations throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
"Oh, I will watch it, yeah," said Paul Steele, who owns Antiques & Emporium.
A key prop from the movie came from Steele's antique store which will also appear on the big screen.
"You don't know whether it is going to be a big hit, go to the Cannes Film Festival, or what it is going to be," Steele said.
Area college students have been standing in as extras and helping with production work.
Daniel Berkey, a stage actor from New York City, has a starring role.
"It's so beautiful and my family lived here in Vermont in the '70s and the people are so friendly. They are open," Berkey said.
"Coming from Brooklyn, every day there is a film so it is a hindrance in Brooklyn. Here, it is a welcomed thing," Wells said.
Scary movies aren't for everyone but Berkey says this one will definitely keep you entertained.
"It is a really good narrative story with some twists that I think are going to surprise people," Berkey said. "That's the point, you know, scare them."
And that's OK with Steele.
Reporter Adam Sullivan: You don't mind being part of the glitz and glamor of it all?
Paul Steele: No, nope, that doesn't bother me.
Shooting will wrap up here in the Northeast Kingdom in about a week. "The Luring" will be ready for audiences this fall as long as the audiences are ready for a good scare.
If you are wondering why Vermont? The director spent summers here growing up. Click here to watch the full trailer.
