Quantcast

Burlington job fair focused on young people - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington job fair focused on young people

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Young people looking for jobs in our region can get some help at a job fair this week.

The second annual Youth Job Fair will be held at the Burlington Town Center Thursday.

The event is aimed at helping job seekers between the age of 16 and 24 write resumes, practice interviewing and meet with employers.

The job fair is free. It's May 11 from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.