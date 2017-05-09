Study: Safety issues with too many FDA-approved drugs

There are questions about how thoroughly drugs are tested before they get Food and Drug Administration approval.
New warnings about serious side effects are required for almost one-third of new drugs getting the OK; that's according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Researchers looked at all 222 prescription drugs approved by the FDA between 2001 and 2010. They found safety issues with 71 drugs. The FDA says it's reviewing the study.
