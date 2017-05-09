Analyzing Vermont teachers' health care debate by numbers

Both sides of the fight over teachers' health care say the numbers are on their side.

Neither side could provide those numbers despite repeated requests from us, so we went straight to the source.

There are only seven districts with deals done or nearly done and the results are too muddy to give either side a credible claim yet.

In our survey of the districts with deals, we found that even on the hyperlocal level numbers are hard to pin down. One administrator says their potential health care savings could be anywhere from $0 to $300,000.

Most we spoke with told us they do estimate new deals mean substantial savings.

Late last week, Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, told a different story.

"We've seen what the negotiations at the local level have produced. So far, across the state and while school boards are working hard, the savings are not able to be booked," said Scott.

Reporter Kyle Midura: What are you basing that conclusion on?

Scott: I don't think that the savings have been that significant, but that's just based on what I've seen. No, I haven't gone into the numbers.

It's possible school districts and supervisory unions in the best shape to find savings are those working out deals early and dozens of negotiations across the state are terminally stalled.

In our analysis, it seems savings in local districts could have a bigger impact on local budgets than the $26 million the governor hopes to save would have on statewide education spending. But those local savings won't go unspent. Administrators tell us some of that cash will help cover higher salaries, deferred maintenance, or lower local property taxes next year.

"I believe the state should receive the benefits so that we can keep property tax rates at or below what they are today," said Scott.

The numbers we collected can't sort out the political argument of whether locals or the state would do a better job securing savings or which method would be more fair. It does seem that the governor's full-year estimate of $26 million in potential savings is in the realm of reality, though the statewide teachers union is not convinced.

"I think that the number that's been put out there doesn't have much behind it. I think it's all speculation," said Martha Allen, Vermont-National Education Association.

That's a change of stance for the union which has pitched projected savings based on health plan changes before. In a March 2015 email obtained by WCAX, a representative of the union wrote to the then-speaker of the house. The union said switching to the plans currently on the table could save between $18 million and $35 million. The email did not address a statewide negotiation but does make it clear the teachers thought Vermonters could count on savings from the health care switch.

Lawmakers return to the Statehouse Wednesday. It's unclear if a compromise between lawmakers and the governor will emerge in the next couple of days.

There's plenty that we'll be keeping an eye on at the Statehouse this week. The legislative work extension has provided more time for debate on an affordable housing bond, economic development plans, pot, an ethics commission, and there are new penalties for an fentanyl, an opiate considered 100 times more powerful than heroin.