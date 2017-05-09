60 students disciplined after violent protests at Middlebury College

In Middlebury, 60 college students are facing punishment for disrupting a guest speaker on campus back in March.

The school says 41 students were disciplined for actions that prevented author Charles Murray from participating in an event in a college auditorium and 19 more students are facing stronger sanctions for confronting Murray outside.

Middlebury officials have said they support students' right to protest, but not the attempt by some to silence Murray. They expect action against more students in the next week.

