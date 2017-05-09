Quantcast

60 students disciplined after violent protests at Middlebury Col - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

60 students disciplined after violent protests at Middlebury College

Posted: Updated:
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. -

In Middlebury, 60 college students are facing punishment for disrupting a guest speaker on campus back in March.

The school says 41 students were disciplined for actions that prevented author Charles Murray from participating in an event in a college auditorium and 19 more students are facing stronger sanctions for confronting Murray outside.

Middlebury officials have said they support students' right to protest, but not the attempt by some to silence Murray. They expect action against more students in the next week. 

Related Stories:

Middlebury College promises to investigate protest that turned violent

Author: Sanction Middlebury students who shouted down speech

Middlebury College: Professor assaulted by protesters

Controversial author draws hundreds of protesters at Vt. college

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.