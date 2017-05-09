New mayor hopes to fix Plattsburgh's financial problems

Plattsburgh city's new mayor is planning ahead for next year's budget and hoping to cut millions from the city's spending.

Mayor Colin Read says for over a decade the city has been losing revenue and spending millions more than it could afford. Now, he's trying to plan ahead to make up for the debt and prevent it in the future.

Read says the city's financial status has been crumbling for years. Though the city's revenue decreased, the municipal spending stayed the same. In the past, he says taxpayers suffered major hikes in taxes.

"I think it's important that the city doesn't carry further debt into the future. We're not the federal government. We can't just rack up debt and hope the future generations will pay for it. We're a small city and we need to be on top of this thing," said Jason Ormsby, Plattsburgh.

Read is trying to trim $2 million from next year's budget. He's asked department heads to cut their budgets by 10 percent to make up the difference.

"So there's already a soft hiring freeze and the departments are really working with me. As an organization that has upward of 300 employees at different times of the year, you naturally every year have a fair amount of built-in attrition," said Read.

Taxpayers say they want the city to crack down on the debt issue and do whatever they can to avoid raising taxes.

"Well, it sounds like it was necessary if there's some bleeding. They don't have enough revenue to move forward and as a city taxpayer, I appreciate it. No one wants to see their taxes go up. They're already quite high in the city of Plattsburgh," said Patty Waldron, Koffee Kat owner.

One expense the city is undertaking is from a lawsuit involving the Plattsburgh city retirees who are suing the city for trying to change their health care. Read says the city can't afford to concede and give the retirees exactly what they want.

"The unfunded mandate to take care of the retirees' long-term health care costs today is $135 million. Now, I mentioned a moment ago that the total property taxes paid by the city is somewhere around $10 million," said Read.

Read says he hopes to come to an agreement with the retirees that will benefit them and not cost the city millions.

Read says the city's typical general budget is around $23 million, but the city's revenue is only $21 million. He's asked the City Council to meet several times a month to discuss the budget and come up with a five-year fiscal statement by June 1.