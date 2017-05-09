Hacker leaves Vt. town on the hook for massive phone bill

At the town office in Newfane, receiving and making phone calls is part of the daily routine. Administrative assistant Shannon Meckle has been working in the town office for a decade. She never expected to receive a phone call from FairPoint telling her the town phone lines were hacked.
"These are a list of all the calls that were made to the Dominica," Meckle said.
Over 300 phone calls between March 4 and March 10, some lasting as long as 30 minutes and costing more than $130 each.
Town officials believe someone hacked into the office's voice mail by using an employee’s four-digit passcode. Once in the voice mail system, Meckle says the hacker was able to make international calls at the town's expense.
"It came in at $25,000 which is a huge shock," Meckle said.
FairPoint Communications agreed to charge the town the lowest international rate, lowering the $25,000 bill to $3,300.
"The town of Newfane shouldn't have to cover this money if no one really made those phone calls," said Deane Wilson of Newfane. "It just doesn't seem right."
The town has just 1,700 people its monthly phone budget is $129. What they owe to FairPoint for the hacked calls in March is 25 times the normal amount.
"Way over our budget," Meckle said.
Newfane officials are working with the town attorney to see if the bill can be lowered more. They want to know how much the international calls cost the company.
"The town may be willing to pay that amount so that FairPoint isn't absorbing costs but the town isn't paying for them to profit from a benefit we didn't receive," Meckle said.
WCAX News had multiple conversations with FairPoint representatives Tuesday but they were not able to make anyone available for an interview. They did say that $3,300 is the lowest amount they can bill the town for the calls.
