What you need to know about Hepatitis C

Get tested for Hepatitis C: That's the message to Vietnam veterans from a group of fellow vets in Vermont.

Hepatitis C is a viral infection that affects the liver and can go undetected for years. Vietnam vets are 10 times more likely to get Hep C because tools used for vaccines during the Vietnam War era were not properly sterilized and spread the virus. In Vermont, that means about 20,000 people may be at risk and not know it.

"The first time I learned I had Hep C I was in 2007," said Jeff Comstock, a Vietnam veteran. "I underwent the existing treatment regime at that point in time and it didn't work. And so when that happens you are left under somewhat of a cloud, quite frankly, because you're not always sure that you'll have the future that you thought you would. And then in 2014 some of the new medications came on the market and that one worked, thankfully. It gives you a whole new perspective on the fact that you are going to have a future quite frankly."

There are free, confidential Hepatitis C screenings for veterans this Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at Camp Johnson in Colchester. Screenings Friday are from 12-4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. You need to bring ID.