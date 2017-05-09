Salerno named new women's hockey coach at Castleton

Tuesday, May 9th

Castleton University has named Ashley Salerno as the new head coach of the Spartans' women's hockey team. Salerno takes over at Castleton after spending this past season as an assistant coach with the UVM women's team, helping the Cats to a winning record and a trip to the Hockey East semifinals for just the second time in it's history as a Division One program.

In fact, Salerno has been a part of the two best seasons in UVM history. After playing three seasons at Amherst, Salerno transferred to Vermont for the 2013-14 season. As a defenseman, Salerno helped led the Cats to a program record 18 wins and the team's first trip to the Hockey East semis. Between that year and this past season at UVM, Salerno started her coaching career with two seasons as an assistant at Middlebury.



She takes the reigns for a Castleton team that stumbled to a record of 8-14-4, just one season after setting a program record with 17 victories. On the plus side, the Spartans will be returning six of their top seven scorers and both of their goaltenders.

