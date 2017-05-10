Quantcast

Dancing deputy spreads smiles - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Dancing deputy spreads smiles

Posted: Updated:
BENNINGTON, Vt. -

A dancing deputy's sunny attitude is spreading.

Deputy Dwight Franklin was dancing while directing traffic in Bennington. A worker at Billy T's Northside Dairy Bar liked his moves and decided the deputy needed a dancing partner, so she served Deputy Dwight some ice cream with a side of fancy footwork. The dairy bar posted the video to Facebook. It has already been viewed thousands of times.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.