Local Dairy Bar dances ice cream to deputy

It's a crime the Vermont State Police says can happen anywhere. Investigators continue to find both labor and sex trafficking in neighborhoods across our region.
A former New Hampshire lawmaker has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter.
Police say a Northfield woman was driving drunk when she crashed with two young children in the car.
Police are looking for a man they said tried to burglarize a Barre business.
New Hampshire police are warning drivers to stay up to date on their vehicle registration after fining and towing the car of a woman who tried to cheese her vehicle registration with a supermarket cheese wrapper....
A Vermont man in prison while awaiting a trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother is facing new charges from prison.
A bit of a scare at Burlington International Airport Tuesday morning. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch was live at scene with details on a suspicious package.
