Local Dairy Bar dances ice cream to deputy

Local Dairy Bar dances ice cream to deputy

Billy T's Northside Dairy Bar in Bennington posted this video on Facebook.

Deputy Dwight Franklin was dancing while directing traffic. One Dairy Bar worker decided that he needed a partner and served Deputy Dwight his ice cream with a side of dancing. Since it was posted the video has been viwed over 11,000 times on Facebook.

