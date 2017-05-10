Leahy, Sanders, Stefanik react to Comey firing

Fallout continues after President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Questions are now swirling about what happens to the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia and whether this was a move to set back that investigation.

The president says the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI.

Democrats and some Republicans questioned Comey's Tuesday, including Vermont's congressional delegation.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, called the move "Nixonian" and said in a statement, "No American should accept Trump's absurd justification that Director Comey was fired for treating Secretary Clinton unfairly."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, said in a statement: "President Trump has repeatedly taken steps to kill inquiries into Russia's involvement in the U.S. election. It is clear that whomever President Trump handpicks to lead the FBI will not be able to objectively carry out this investigation."

In a posting on Facebook, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said: "I have concerns about the timing and appearance of the decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey... As a Member of the House Intelligence Committee, I am committed to continuing the Committee's bipartisan investigation and will follow the facts wherever they may lead."