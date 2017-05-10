Local leaders react to Trump firing Comey

A day after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Vermont's congressional delegation is responding.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, said, "My question is: Is this a way to try to cover up the investigation into the Trump White House and the Russians?"

"This was a very precipitous firing," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont. "It came out of the blue, but it didn't really because you know this was something that was festering in the Oval Office for some time."

Welch says the timing of Comey's firing is raising red flags. Welch says Comey politicized the FBI, losing confidence within the agency and people on the both sides of the isle. But he says that doesn't overshadow a remaining need to look at whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians during his run for president.

"We really do need a special prosecutor in order to put to rest any questions as to whether the motivation of the president was to protect himself and his campaign," Welch said.

New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wants an independent investigation, too. She said, "I have concerns about the timing and appearance of the decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey. I believe strongly in the importance of an independent FBI Director to maintain the integrity of the organization."

That's on par with tweets from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, in regards to the Russian investigation.

"There are increasing signs, even just in the last 24 hours, that that investigation had changed velocity -- and was accelerating in recent days," Garrett Graff said.

Graff has interviewed Comey numerous times while covering the FBI in print media over the past decade. He says the ex-FBI director's fatal career moment came at a press conference last year about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

"Comey went further than that and stepped into beginning to talk about Hillary Clinton's judgment, her mindset and his own interpretation of what was going on. Stepping far beyond the FBI's normal role as just an investigator," Graff said.

An unusual public and forceful top cop, who Graff says placed the FBI in a compromised position that could be difficult to come back from.

"I think we are in a moment right now where this might very well be the beginnings of a crisis as bad or even worse than Watergate," Graff said.

When asked about the decision to fire Comey, President Trump told reporters, "He was not doing a good job." His deputy press secretary also says Trump had been considering letting Comey go since the day he was elected.