Barre Town continues support for library

BARRE TOWN, Vt. (AP) - Residents of a Vermont town have pledged their support for a local library. Barre Town residents cast a secret ballot that easily passed on Tuesday, approving $50,000 to the existing $130,000 budget line item for the library.

The Times-Argus reports the Aldrich Public Library receives more than 60 percent of its funding from voters in Barre City and Barre Town. Last year, $125,000 was put into the general fund for the library while Barre Town voted for an extension fund, for a total budget of $180,000, by a 327 to 292 vote.

The vote this year passed by a wider margin 493 to 274 and both the library director and town board chair say they are happy to see the great continued support for the town's library.

