Vt. man still critical after dirt bike crash

SUNDERLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man is in critical condition after he crashed into a tree while riding his dirt bike. Police say Kevin Delaney accelerated to pass another vehicle when he lost control and sped off the edge of the road, before colliding with a tree.

The Rutland Herald reports that Delaney is still in critical condition at Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was airlifted after the crash on Saturday. Vermont State Police say that speed and recklessness were contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact state police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Sunderland man critical after crashing dirt bike