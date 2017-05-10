Quantcast

Vermont lawmakers back at work

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Lawmakers are back at work in Montpelier. There are two main issues they will be working on today. WCAX News Political Reporter Kyle Midura gave us an update from the Statehouse.

There's plenty of work to be done here, whether it's on affordable housing, economic development of the resurgent pot bill. But everything right now is waiting on the budget. The sticking point in the budget is what to do about teachers' health care. Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, wants to create a statewide negotiation to cover all teachers. That's an issue for lawmakers here. Shortly before noontime, all the key players were in a meeting in the governor's ceremonial office. When they came out, most didn't give us much, but we did find out from one representative that apparently the Senate has put a new, slightly different plan on the table. Ultimately, though, if lawmakers do want to get out on time, currently scheduled for Thursday night, they're going to need to reach an agreement by about 2-3 p.m. today. So all eyes are on that. And what happens with that will really determine how the next few days play out.

