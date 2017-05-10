Vt. lawmakers return, work toward adjournment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse to try to wrap up the session.

The Legislature had hoped to adjourn on Saturday but legislative leaders said Friday that they would resume on Wednesday.

Major disagreements exist between House and Senate lawmakers over the state's budget and how teachers' retirement should be funded.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and House Republicans narrowly lost a vote last week on a plan that would force teachers to negotiate their health care benefits directly with the state.

Scott administration officials are hopeful the plan can become law by being attached to another piece of legislation in the final hours of the legislative session.

