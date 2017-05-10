Sununu to host Trump health official for talk on drug crisis

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's opioid crisis is the focus of a visit from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

Price, an appointee of President Donald Trump, will be at the Statehouse on Wednesday for a "listening tour." Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will host him alongside representatives from treatment centers, first responders and others. The goal is to hear how the federal government can support local initiatives.

Price's visit comes as a health care overhaul law is working through Congress. Treatment advocates say it will hurt New Hampshire's ability to fight the opioid crisis because it would let states decide whether insurers must cover substance abuse treatment and gut funding for Medicaid expansion.

Trump repeatedly promised to focus on the opioid crisis during campaign stops in New Hampshire.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.