Top Trump officials say he's committed to drug crisis fight

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two top members of President Donald Trump's administration say the president is committed to solving New Hampshire's opioid crisis.

But Trump officials and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu largely sidestepped questions about concerns that the Republican health care bill in Congress could make it harder for people to access drug treatment.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway are traveling the country on a listening tour about the opioid crisis. They held a closed-door meeting Wednesday with New Hampshire officials from law enforcement, public health and the judicial system as well as recovery and treatment advocates.

Price says the administration wants to re-evaluate how well the Medicaid program is working and is committed to ensuring everyone has "the kind of coverage that they want."

