3 arrested in connection with deadly overdoses

RANDOLPH, Vt. -

Three Vermonters are behind bars for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Randolph Police assisted Vermont State Police in two investigations-- the overdose deaths of Paul Norton, 33, last August and Blake Schoenbeck, 42, back in October.

Harris Bradeen, 52, of Braintree, is accused of selling cocaine with death resulting in the death of Paul Norton. Jessica Bradeen, 36, of Braintree, faces charges of possessing and selling heroin. Both are expected to face a judge next month.

Meanwhile, state police arrested Jessica Norton, 38, of Roxbury, for allegedly dispensing cocaine and heroin with death resulting in the death of Blake Schoenbeck.

Jessica Norton is due in court this month.

