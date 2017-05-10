3 arrested in connection with deadly overdoses

Authorities say they're investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies have been found inside a home in the Adirondack Mountains.
Three Vermonters are behind bars for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in the deaths of two people.
A Vermont man is in critical condition after he crashed into his tree while riding his dirt bike.
New York's Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers.
New Hampshire's opioid crisis is the focus of a visit from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.
Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont says no one should accept President Donald Trump's "absurd justification" that he's now concerned that FBI Director James Comey treated Hillary Clinton unfairly in...
Vermont lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse to try to wrap up the session.
Residents of a Vermont town have pledged their support for a local library. Barre Town residents cast a secret ballot that easily passed on Tuesday, approving $50,000 to the existing $130,000 budget line item for...
