Northern NY police investigating possible murder-suicide

Police now say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Tupper Lake.

Two people were found dead inside a home off Hosley Avenue this morning.

Earlier, New York State Police would only say they were investigating the deaths of two people. At a press conference this afternoon, they told reporters the case is a possible murder-suicide.

This morning, state and village police were at the scene, along with security staff from the nearby state-run Sunmount home for people with developmental disabilities.

Our Rose Gomez is still gathering details. She will have a full update tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.