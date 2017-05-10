Quantcast

Northern NY police investigating possible murder-suicide - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Northern NY police investigating possible murder-suicide

Posted: Updated:
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. -

Police now say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Tupper Lake.

Two people were found dead inside a home off Hosley Avenue this morning.

Earlier, New York State Police would only say they were investigating the deaths of two people. At a press conference this afternoon, they told reporters the case is a possible murder-suicide.

This morning, state and village police were at the scene, along with security staff from the nearby state-run Sunmount home for people with developmental disabilities.

Our Rose Gomez is still gathering details. She will have a full update tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News starting at 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.