Police investigate deaths of 2 found in Adirondack home

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say they're investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies have been found inside a home in the Adirondack Mountains.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that state police say they were contacted at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday about bodies found in a home in the Franklin County village of Tupper Lake.

Troopers say they're investigating the deaths of two people at the home. No other information is being released.

The home is located off Hosley Avenue. State and village police are at the scene, along with security staff from the state-run Sunmount home for people with developmental disabilities. A Sunmount home is located nearby on Hosley Avenue.

