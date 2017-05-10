Sheriff's cruiser involved in Essex crash

A pickup truck ended up on its side after a crash with a sheriff's cruiser in Essex.

Fortunately, police say there were no serious injuries. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital as a precaution, though.

It happened Wednesday morning and it caused a few traffic tie-ups as Kellogg Road was closed for about an hour right by Susie Wilson Road.

"It is too early to determine at this point. Speed does not appear to be a factor. But beyond that, it's too early to determine. There were two people involved in the accident and both were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures," Essex Police Lt. Robert Kissinger said.

We might not know what happens for another month, as police have 30 days to complete their investigation.