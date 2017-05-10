Sheriff's cruiser involved in Essex crash

Police now say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Tupper Lake.
Police now say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Tupper Lake.
Three Vermonters are behind bars for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in the deaths of two people.
Three Vermonters are behind bars for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in the deaths of two people.
A pickup truck ended up on its side after a crash with a sheriff's cruiser in Essex.
A pickup truck ended up on its side after a crash with a sheriff's cruiser in Essex.
A Vermont man is in critical condition after he crashed into his tree while riding his dirt bike.
A Vermont man is in critical condition after he crashed into a tree while riding his dirt bike.
New York's Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers.
New York's Court of Appeals has upheld a state law that allows for permanent suspension of drivers licenses for repeat drunk drivers.
New Hampshire's opioid crisis is the focus of a visit from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.
New Hampshire's opioid crisis is the focus of a visit from U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.
Fallout continues after President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Fallout continues after President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Lawmakers are focusing on the budget in Montpelier to try to keep things moving.
Lawmakers are focusing on the budget in Montpelier to try to keep things moving.