State closes Adirondack trail and fire tower citing safety

File photo of a New York fire tower File photo of a New York fire tower

INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (AP) - New York state officials have closed a trail in the Adirondack Mountains until further notice because of safety concerns with the Wakely Mountain Fire Tower.

The 92-foot tower was closed to public access last December because of structural problems, and the tower's condition has since worsened.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says there's a chance the tower could collapse in heavy winds. DEC officials plan to make repairs as soon as possible to prevent a collapse.

Wakely Mountain is located just west of Indian Lake in one of the more remote sections of the central Adirondacks.

