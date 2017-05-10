Construction on Montpelier's streets set to begin

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The streets in Vermont's capital city are undergoing some construction.

The Times Argus reports that the first phase of construction on Montpelier's streets and sidewalks was scheduled Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Officials say the work is scheduled at night to avoid disturbing shoppers.

Many local businesses are planning promotional deals to keep drawing in customers during the construction overhaul. Montpelier Alive Executive Director Ashley Witzenberger says the city's Business Association will have giveaways each week.

Construction will be adjusted to accommodate the annual 5K Vermont Corporate Cup and State Agency Race. Officials are also considering tailoring work schedules to lessen interference with restaurants.

Construction will continue through the fall.

