Town heads to revote for school district consolidation plan

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Residents in a Vermont town will vote again on a plan to merge three school districts.

The Valley News reports that residents of Royalton will participate in a revote to determine if the Royalton School District will merge with the districts of Bethel and Rochester. A previous plan to merge the districts failed in a 460-203 vote.

The districts could be forced to merge by the state board of education under a school consolidation law if another vote fails.

Supporters of the move hope that the districts merge before July so they qualify to receive state incentives.

Other towns have already agreed on the merger.

A revote is scheduled for June 13. The new consolidated district would be called the White River Unified School District if the measure passes.

