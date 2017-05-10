Vt. House passes pot legalization; bill goes to Gov. Scott

In a surprise twist, the Vermont Legislature has become the first in the nation to pass marijuana legalization.

This afternoon by a count of 79-66, the House passed the bill that had already been passed by the Senate. The vote came after an hour of debate.

The plan delays legalization by one year, so in July 2018 it would be legal for someone over 21 to possess up to 1 ounce of pot, two mature plants and four immature plants.

The bill now goes to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, where it could still be vetoed. Asked today about whether he would veto the plan, the governor said did not say, but he hinted the plan may not meet his test for keeping children and roadways safe.

The plan creates a commission to look at taxing and regulating pot in the future, but it doesn't give Vermonters any legal way to purchase it.

