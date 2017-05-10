Vt. lawmakers vote to legalize pot; bill goes to Gov. Scott

The future of legal weed in Vermont is now in the hands of the governor. Lawmakers signed off on the recreational marijuana proposal Wednesday.

Here's what's heading to the governor's desk: Beginning in July 2018, the bill would allow those 21 and older to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana. Those of legal age would be permitted to grow two mature plants on their own property. The bill would not legalize sale or provide tax revenue for the state.

Passage came as a surprise to many people. Just weeks ago, it appeared the House wouldn't be able to pass a bill or possibly find a compromise on how to legalize pot, but that's exactly what's happened in historic fashion Wednesday, by a vote of 79-66.

With little fanfare, Vermont's lawmakers became the first in the country to send a legalization bill to the governor without their hand being forced by voters as happened in Colorado, Washington, Massachusetts and Maine.

"Instead of judging and punishing people for the way that they deal with pain or even seek pleasure, let's empower people to make healthier choices and to work toward wellness and recovery," said Rep. Brian Cina, P-Burlington.

Efforts to loosen medical marijuana regulation received broad, tripartisan consensus this year. But for many, legalization is a different question.

"This one goes a little further than I can take," said Rep. Linda Myers, R-Essex.

It does not go nearly as far as the Senate's push to create a legal market and taxation and regulation. But senators caved to the House plan out of practicality.

It's not clear whether the governor will sign off.

"I'll take a look at the bill, but I've been pretty clear that I'd like to see some improvements to the bill to make sure we have a structure in place that provides safety to Vermonters," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The governor made clear on the campaign trail and this year that regardless of whether the state legalizes marijuana, he believes a roadside impairment test needs to be developed. He's also said more prevention education is necessary. This bill doesn't directly address those issues, so if his pen comes out, it may spell veto.

The bill does create a commission to examine how Vermont could move to a model for legal sale that's taxed and regulated.

Given legalization wouldn't take effect until July 2018, there would be time on the clock for the governor or Legislature to act on some of his concerns before the bill would take effect.