Essex dunk video goes viral

A fun video out of Essex has gone viral.

This video was taken at the Essex Edge by Nedim Bajrovic and shows Alen Turan going for the slam dunk, but not the one you'd expect!

A post shared by Turantula (@turantula) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Turan posted it on his Instagram back in February and then didn't think much of it until yesterday, when the sports video website Bleacher Report asked for his permission to use it.

That's when it went viral being featured on CBS Sports, ESPN SportCenter Top 10 and several others.

It now has more than 8 million views on social media platforms.

Turan told us he played basketball for Johnson State and thinks all the attention his dunk is getting is pretty cool!