Quantcast

Essex dunk video goes viral - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Essex dunk video goes viral

Posted: Updated:
ESSEX, Vt. -

A fun video out of Essex has gone viral.

This video was taken at the Essex Edge by Nedim Bajrovic and shows Alen Turan going for the slam dunk, but not the one you'd expect!

A post shared by Turantula (@turantula) on

Turan posted it on his Instagram back in February and then didn't think much of it until yesterday, when the sports video website Bleacher Report asked for his permission to use it.

That's when it went viral being featured on CBS Sports, ESPN SportCenter Top 10 and several others.

It now has more than 8 million views on social media platforms.    

Turan told us he played basketball for Johnson State and thinks all the attention his dunk is getting is pretty cool!

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.