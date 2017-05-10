NY AG: Local cab company exploited refugees

The NY Attorney General says a local cab company has been exploiting refugees fleeing the United States.

WCAX told you earlier this year how a surge of people are fleeing into Canada seeking refugee status there. They often take taxis to the border. Now, AG Eric Schrniederman says Northern Taxi of Morrisonville has been charging refugees up to $300 for the trip that usually costs $50 to $75. Northern Taxi was ordered to pay 2,500 in penalties and to post rates clearly "to passengers in advance" and the company can charge no more than $7.75 in Plattsburgh and $77.50 to the border.