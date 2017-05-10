Democratic rep in spotlight for Twitter comments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire Democratic state representative is facing questions over past Twitter comments that men telling her to calm down makes her homicidal and labeling white, Christian men as a terrorist problem.

Rep. Sherry Frost of Dover is the focus of a Wednesday public hearing by a legislative committee. She's the second representative whose comments are being evaluated by the committee. On Tuesday, the same committee looked into Republican Rep. Robert Fisher of Laconia, who has been revealed as the creator of a misogynistic online forum.

Frost has said her use of "hyperbole" is not the same as "vicious misogyny." She was accompanied Wednesday by lawyer Paul Twomey.

The committee could recommend the House reprimand, censure, expel or take no action against either or both representatives.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.