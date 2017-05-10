Lawsuit challenges absentee ballot signature process

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A lawsuit has been filed challenging the process for validating signatures on absentee ballots in New Hampshire.

The suit, filed Wednesday in federal court, says current law allows election officials to reject an absentee ballot without giving notice to the voter, if they think there's a signature mismatch in the voter's paperwork. It also puts moderators in the unenviable position of acting as handwriting experts.

It was filed on behalf of three absentee voters by the American Civil Liberties Union. All voted in the 2016 general election, but didn't learn their vote wasn't counted until this year.

The suit asks that a section of law comparing signatures on voting affidavits to absentee ballot applications be declared unconstitutional, in violation of the U.S. Constitution and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Secretary of State William Gardner hasn't seen the lawsuit, but said absentee voters are provided with instructions on tracking their ballot.

