Ice cream recall at Trader Joe's

We've got a Trader Joe's ice cream recall to tell you about.

The flavor is Mikawaya Chocolate Chocolate Mochi.

Trader Joe's says a single batch with the code "LOT 090-17" may contain peanuts. Peanuts are not on the ingredient list. If you bought the ice cream and have a peanut allergy, Trader Joe's says you can return the ice cream for a full refund.

