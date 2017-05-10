Is a Southern Vermont gun heist putting you at risk?

In a surprise twist, the Vermont Legislature has become the first in the nation to pass marijuana legalization.
Police now say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Tupper Lake.
Three Vermonters are behind bars for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in the deaths of two people.
Three Massachusetts men are behind bars facing charges they were trafficking drugs out of two hotels in Central Vermont.
A train went off the tracks on Lake Street. No one was injured.
A pickup truck ended up on its side after a crash with a sheriff's cruiser in Essex.
A Vermont man is in critical condition after he crashed into a tree while riding his dirt bike.
A New Hampshire woman faces embezzlement charges after police say she stole from her Vermont employer.
