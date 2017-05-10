Waging war on invasive plants

In the heart of Montpelier's Hubbard Park, AmeriCorps workers face off with the enemy.

A come-along helps uproot a particularly stubborn Japanese bayberry plant. The Parks Department has battled invasives like the bayberry, the buckthorn and honeysuckle for the last 15 years. Even if it sometimes feels a bit daunting, they are slowly seeing the progress.

"At the end of the day when you get to see how much space you've cleared out, it's really satisfying. And you know that you're going to be planting native species there and really improving the habitat," said Emily Markstein of AmeriCorps.

While Markstein has spent an entire year working in the park, the rest of the crew is with of the National Civilian Community Corps. They're here only a few weeks as part of 10-month stint around the country that can include helping out in natural disasters.

"It's really beautiful here," said Shane Wall of Wisconsin. "It's been great working here."

"Especially the drive up. It was awesome to see all the trees," said Kelsey Durr of Pennsylvania.

One invasive that's harder to see progress is along the banks of the North Branch River-- the Japanese knotweed.

"So we're creating a buffer with native trees and we've planted conifers... in the hopes that they'll shade out any knotweed that encroaches," Markstein said.

In addition to vegetative buffers, they try to smother or trample the plants to deter growth. The knotweed is one of the top invasives statewide.

"I'm not a pessimist by nature but it's a difficult situation when you have the knotweed up and down your river system. There's no way to control for that," said Rose Paul of the Nature Conservancy.

Paul says that after Tropical Storm Irene it spread like wildfire. Its poor root structure encourages erosion. It's also useless when it comes to the local food web.

"Mostly when you see Japanese knotweed plants the leaves are perfectly intact, no disease, no chewed insect holes. They kind of left their baggage behind in the old country. They're getting a free ride here but they're not feeding wildlife," Paul said.

Paul says there is hope in the future to import an insect that eats the pervasive plant. In the meantime, it takes crews like these to keep the invasives at bay.