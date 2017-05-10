Police: 3 men charged for allegedly trafficking drugs out of Vt. hotels

Three Massachusetts men are behind bars facing charges they were trafficking drugs out of two hotels in Central Vermont.

Michael Krasin, Victor Guzman-Hernandez and Augustin Mendoza face a slew of charges.

Police say Tuesday they were staked out by the Econo Lodge in Montpelier monitoring for drug activity when they spotted a fight. They say three men fled, but police caught up with them later in Williamstown.

That's when police found out the men had also rented a room at the Hilltop Motel in Berlin. Inside, police say they found hundreds of bags of heroin, cocaine, pills and cash.