Police: 3 men charged for allegedly trafficking drugs out of Vt. hotels

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Three Massachusetts men are behind bars facing charges they were trafficking drugs out of two hotels in Central Vermont.

Michael Krasin, Victor Guzman-Hernandez and Augustin Mendoza face a slew of charges.

Police say Tuesday they were staked out by the Econo Lodge in Montpelier monitoring for drug activity when they spotted a fight. They say three men fled, but police caught up with them later in Williamstown.

That's when police found out the men had also rented a room at the Hilltop Motel in Berlin. Inside, police say they found hundreds of bags of heroin, cocaine, pills and cash.

