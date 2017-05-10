Quantcast

Police: NH woman stole from Vt. employer - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: NH woman stole from Vt. employer

Posted: Updated:
BRADFORD, Vt. -

A New Hampshire woman faces embezzlement charges after police say she stole from her Vermont employer.

Bradford police say ARC Mechanical Contractors contacted them last week saying an employee was stealing through their lines of credit.

Police say an investigation uncovered that Katie Stygles, 28, of Piermont, New Hampshire, stole more than $70,000 over several months.

They say Stygles confessed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.