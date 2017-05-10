Quantcast

Minor train derailment ties up St. Albans traffic

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

A traffic alert tonight in St. Albans.

A New England Central Railroad Train went off the tracks at the Lake Street crossing late this afternoon, so that is closed and drivers are being asked to find another route.

It's being called a minor derailment. There are no injuries and no evacuations.

