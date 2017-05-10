Hundreds hang out with police at annual Burlington BBQ

Hundreds of community members had a blast at the Meet Your Police barbecue at Roosevelt Park in Burlington Wednesday.

Kids had the opportunity to check out what it's really like inside emergency vehicles from Burlington Technical Center. There were lots of fun things to do at the barbecue. Community members enjoyed food, a DJ and musical performances. Kids also jumped in the bouncy house and had their faces painted. There were also equipment demonstrations for community members to figure out how much an equipment belt or bulletproof vest weighs.

"We just want to have situations where people can get to know the cops, interact, no stress... when you have to trust your police, when there's a moment of indecision and you have to use your judgment, just getting to know them on the human level inspires trust and confidence," said Chief Brandon del Pozo, Burlington Police Department.

"It gives the police department the opportunity to meet people in the neighborhoods in this case in Roosevelt Park," said Hans Vanwees, Queen City Police Foundation.

"The kids in the community and they get to know us better. We form a better relationship with them by doing this kind of stuff," said Ofc. Bonnie Beck, Burlington Police Department.

The festivities went until 7 p.m.

If you were not able to make the event, the chief says residents should still try to get to know their officers. The department has increased foot patrol since the weather got warmer and he encourages people to stop by and say hello when they see them on the street.