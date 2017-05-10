Quantcast

WCAX nominated for 3 Emmy Awards

WCAX nominated for 3 Emmy Awards

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

We just got some exciting news here at WCAX News. We have been nominated for three Emmy Awards.

Our Scott Fleishman picked up a nod for his sports reporting.

Our Sunday morning magazine program, "You Can Quote Me," earned a nomination.

And we are so honored to learn we're also up for Best Newscast.

