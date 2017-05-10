Quantcast

Does fighting opiates with opiates make sense?

When it comes to fighting opiate addiction, the rule of thumb has long been to substitute one drug for another. In fact, one medical professional goes so far as to saying people who don't believe in the value of suboxone and methadone might as well be members of the flat-Earth club. So what works better-- medication-assisted therapy or dropping drugs altogether?

Seven Days Staff Writer Mark Davis looked into that issue. He told our Eva McKend what he found. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Davis' article in Seven Days.

