Putney General Store back in business

A southern Vermont treasure is back in business. The Putney General Store first opened in the 1790s and now new owners are making a go of the local landmark.

In the center of town, lies a store that's been around since the 1700s.

"This town will not run without this store," said Peter Degroff.

A devastating fire broke out in 2008 destroying the second floor and forcing the General Store to rebuild. Community members and the Preservation Trust of Vermont donated over $1 million to the project. Then there was another fire, this time it was an arsonist who burned their work to the ground. It reopened in 2011 for 15 months, but the new owners couldn't make a go of it. Jim Heal bought it, but then he passed away in 2013.

That's when the Putney Historical Society stepped in buying the property and rebuilding once again this past January.

"It was a lot of 12-14 hour days," said Betsy Macisaac, historical society.

Saturday, the Putney General Store threw open its doors again. The room once scattered with clutter is now full of customers.

"Everything seems to work off of it, it's kind of like a center of activity," said Degroff.

Degroff started coming to the store back in the '70s.

"Nice place to sit down and read the paper," said Degroff.

And for some, it's a convenient spot to stop for common household goods or to grab a quick bite to eat on a lunch break.

"We're losing these types of stores. So, I'm glad to see it back open," said John Allen, Brattleboro.

So are those who spent months volunteering to piece the business back together.

"Someone in my family asked me what the best thing is the day was... it was people coming in the door and saying thank you for taking on the project and taking on the store again," said Macisaac.

It's a 230-year-old landmark serving residents and visitors just as it has for generations.