Quantcast

South Burlington School Board finalizes 3rd budget plan - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

South Burlington School Board finalizes 3rd budget plan

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The South Burlington School Board agreed on a new budget to send to voters.

Residents will get to cast their ballots June 6 -- this is the third budget the school board is trying to pass.

If the nearly fifty-million-dollar budget passes, there would be a tax rate decrease of 1.2 percent.

Noticeably absent from this version is the nearly fifty-thousand-dollars previously set aside to change the rebel nickname.

The board also confirmed it will not put the name change on the ballot and that the district is moving forward with replacing the identifier.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.