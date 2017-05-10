South Burlington School Board finalizes 3rd budget plan

The South Burlington School Board agreed on a new budget to send to voters.

Residents will get to cast their ballots June 6 -- this is the third budget the school board is trying to pass.

If the nearly fifty-million-dollar budget passes, there would be a tax rate decrease of 1.2 percent.

Noticeably absent from this version is the nearly fifty-thousand-dollars previously set aside to change the rebel nickname.

The board also confirmed it will not put the name change on the ballot and that the district is moving forward with replacing the identifier.