Can stickers help stop underage drinking?

Some Vermont students are working to stop their classmates from drinking alcohol. They're putting stickers on the alcohol in local grocery stores to warn adults about buying alcohol for minors. It's part of a statewide campaign called Project Sticker Shock.

Noah Smith is a senior at Burlington High School. He has been working with Project Sticker Shock since freshman year.

"I feel like it’s a good way to get the community involved to get underage drinking rates to a low and let them know that there are consequences to underage drinking," Smith said.

According to a 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 64 percent of Burlington High school students say it's easy for them to get alcohol. The same survey says 40 percent of Burlington teens in a 30-day period say the alcohol was given to them by someone over 21.

"We really want to get out there and send this message to adults that they can get have a big role in helping students make healthy decisions," said Tara Holaday, the prevention coordinator at BHS.

Holaday says the drinking doesn't just stop with grades 9-12.

"I think one of the most powerful things about the project is that youth are doing it," Holaday said. "They are going out into the community and asking adults to support them."

The Vermont Department of Health also surveyed middle schoolers. Nearly 1 in 5 of those students said they tried alcohol, which is why middle school students are also participating in sticker shock.

"The earlier that we get youth involved in a substance-free lifestyle, the more likely they are to carry that into future years," Holaday said.

The Sticker Shock Program is being done this week in order to help stop adults from buying alcohol for minors before prom, which is Saturday for BHS students.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more teens die from drinking and driving during prom than any other time of the year.