Can stickers help stop underage drinking?

Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.
In Burlington, some students are taking matters into their own hands to stop their classmates from drinking.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure to protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation and help Vermonters with long-term care needs.
Six companies have agreed to pay nearly $4.2 million to New York state to settle allegations that they illegally sold tickets to concerts and other events.
New York car manufacturers can now apply to test driverless cars on public highways.
Vermont officials are seeking a $40,000 grant to explore the effects of logging on the Winooski River.
The state will need to approve a large residential project that aims to house 25 families.
Hikers are being warned that the Adirondack High Peaks are muddy and icy.
