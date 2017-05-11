Vt. governor signs law to protect vulnerable adults

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a measure to protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation and help Vermonters with long-term care needs.

The new law updates the state's Long-Term Care Ombudsman law to conform to the federal Older Americans Act. The law also makes it possible for vulnerable adults who have been subjected to financial exploitation to sue.

Scott, a Republican, signed the law last week.

Scott says his administration is committed to ensuring that vulnerable Vermonters are safe and protected from financial exploitation.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says Vermont has a long, proud tradition of protecting its vulnerable citizens.

