Plainfield approves forestry grant bid

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont officials are seeking a $40,000 grant to explore the effects of logging on the Winooski River.

The Times-Argus reports Eric Vorwald, senior planner at a central Vermont planning commission, is asking to use money from Burlington's High Meadows Fund.

Vorwald says the project will study how preserving the forest impacts the water quality of the river. He says the project can be paid back with similar in-kind services.

If approved, the project would affect Plainfield, Marshfield and Cabot. Vorwald says those three areas are where the river begins to form, and the commission needs their support.

The Plainfield Select Board voted unanimously in support of his project. The project application is due June 1.

