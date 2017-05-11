Quantcast

Wilmington seeks state approval for residential project

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The state will need to approve a large residential project that aims to house 25 families. Wilmington city officials submitted a request last month to see what was needed, and a district coordinator wrote back, saying that there would need to be a full permit application and review before any construction.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that developer Comtuck LLC purchased the land tracts in the summer of 2016 from the Hermitage Club, which was seeking divestment from its assets in order to get approval for another plan to seek permits for various construction projects.

District Coordinator Stephanie Gile says she was not given enough information in the initial proposal to issue an opinion. Comtuck can appeal the decision.

