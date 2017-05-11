NH police: Argument dissolved into noodle fight

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - Police in Merrimack, New Hampshire, say a woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she threw noodles at someone during an argument.

WMUR-TV reports police were called to a building on Tuesday. They said 45-year-old Joy Smith, of Manchester, was visiting someone when she began arguing with another resident, using profanity and making threats.

Police said eventually, she threw a bowl of noodles at the resident.

Smith was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't immediately be found for her.

